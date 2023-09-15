Calling all Hello Kitty fans and cookie lovers alike! Bourbon Foods USA has introduced its annual holiday indulgence: the Hello Kitty Assorted Cookie Tin, a treat that combines the charm of Hello Kitty with the flavors and high quality of Bourbon original cookies. Inside the tin is an assortment of 60 cookies, with some bearing the Hello Kitty motif.

The cookies were introduced this past August as a limited production product, and are made in Japan and imported exclusively by Bourbon Foods USA, with a suggested retail price of $16.99. Each tin contains 11.5-oz. of cookies, and many retailers have been featuring the item as a part of their holiday offerings. The product will be available in stores shortly after Halloween seasonal items depart, with some retailers including the cookies in their Lunar New Year offerings, as well.