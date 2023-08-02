On July 31, Ferrero Group published its annual Cocoa Progress Report, which details significant progress in the company’s efforts to source cocoa responsibly.

The Cocoa Charter is built around four key pillars:

Sustainable livelihoods

Human rights

Social practices

Supplier transparency

Some highlights from the report include:

Providing around 64,000 farmers with one-to-one coaching on farm and business planning, with 40,000 farmers supported with individual long-term Farm Development Plans in the '21/'22 farming year.

A continued high level of traceability from farm to purchase point. Ferrero polygon mapped more than 182,000 farmers, and also covered 470,000 hectares of agricultural land with deforestation risk assessments to ensure no cocoa was sourced from protected areas.

Read the full report here.

