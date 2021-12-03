The publication of Barry Callebaut's fifth Forever Chocolate Progress Report marks the halfway point of its plan to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025. The progress data in 2020/21 shows that the company has continued to scale its efforts and create impact on its journey to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025.

So far those efforts include:

214,584 cocoa farmers estimated to be out of poverty in our direct supply chain

A child labor monitoring and remediation system which now covers 237 farmer groups, including 220,878 farmers in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Cameroon

Significant growth in Cocoa Horizons, with the premiums generating over CHF 28.4 million in funds, an increase of +63 percent compared to prior year

Over -10 percent reduction of Land Use Change (LUC) from the impact of cocoa due to our efforts in traceability and sourcing

43 percent products sold containing 100 percent sustainable cocoa or chocolate

"This year, we celebrate the 5th anniversary of Forever Chocolate and I am extremely proud of the progress that we have made since 2016, creating tangible impact on the ground. Our outstanding achievements are only made possible with the expertise and dedication of our employees, partners, and customers. I would like to warmly thank them for their commitment and invite other stakeholders to join us in this journey to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025," says Peter Boone, CEO, Barry Callebaut.



