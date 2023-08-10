HI-CHEW has announced the debut of its newest digital commercial airing nationwide. The 30-second segment inspires consumers to "Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW." with the introduction of a new brand song.

Immersing viewers in a world of HI-CHEW, the digital commercial brings the brand's real-fruit flavors to life by showcasing how the candy can transform any ordinary day into an exciting fun-filled adventure. From skateboarders zipping around the campus to passengers taking mass transportation around the city, each scene is a colorful embodiment of imagination at play, capturing the vibrant essence of the brand and illustrating the burst of fun consumer experience with each bite of HI-CHEW.

"Throughout the development of the new digital commercial, we uncovered that in this ordinary world, Gen Z and millennial consumers desire to embrace their uniqueness," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Much like the uniqueness of HI-CHEW's chewy texture, we would like to encourage viewers to break free from the ordinary and embrace their true, one-of-a-kind selves."

The new commercial will air across various digital channels including Connected TV, YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and Gas Station TV (GSTV) nationwide through the end of the year. "We are thrilled to officially debut our new digital commercial that takes viewers to discover the world of HI-CHEW," said Kawabe. "As HI-CHEW has become a household name that now transcends generations, we feel strongly that this will resonate among consumers of all ages and will leave them craving HI-CHEW."

With nearly one billion pieces of HI-CHEW enjoyed each year, the brand is driven by flavor and innovation, consistently releasing new flavors each year based on the latest market research. Recently, the brand launched HI-CHEW Bites, unwrapped bite-size chewlets in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors, conveniently sold in 7-Eleven and Speedway locations nationwide.

The new commercial is available to view here.

Morinaga & Co. (HI-CHEW) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.