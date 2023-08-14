Chocolove has hired two new sales directors—David Barlow and Kenneth Brock—as well as a new director of category management, analytics and shopper insights, Morgan Marshall, to promote and accelerate growth. With over 50 years of combined experience, their addition to Chocolove's sales team represents a new chapter of enhanced sales and business development for the brand.

David Barlow joins Chocolove from Lindt & Sprüngli, where he spent the last seven years building customer relationships and strategic partnerships to grow market share, while ensuring effective trade utilization and product forecasting. Prior to Lindt, Barlow was the capabilities development leader at Mondelez International, where he implemented major transformation and training initiatives for their business and sales teams; he also led retail sales teams in more than 800 grocery stores for Kraft Foods North America. A proven sales leader with a track record at Fortune 500 companies, Barlow will help guide the Chocolove sales team to deliver on the brand’s growth and profitability targets.

Also previously with Lindt, Kenneth Brock is an accomplished sales leader with 30 years of progressive trade planning, account management, budgeting, and forecasting and analysis experience. While at Lindt, Brock oversaw pivotal regional grocer relationships to significantly grow product share and managed a network of broker account executives who delivered profitable growth at 80+ retail and wholesale grocery accounts. Prior to Lindt, Brock served as a senior sales director at AFS Technologies, Inc., and led impressive topline sales growth at Perfetti Van Melle, a multinational confectionery and gum company. At Chocolove, Brock will draw upon his account management and forecasting skills to optimize product distribution and develop effective sales strategies to advance Chocolove’s market share.

Morgan Marshall, most recently a senior manager at Oatly oat milk, rounds out the new sales team hires with expertise in investigating and analyzing consumer insights and retail trends. At Oatly, Marshall produced holistic, data-driven strategies to predict future commercial business, doubling the company’s five-year forecast with a leading customer and securing millions in sales through incremental distribution with the company’s leading grocer. Previously, she served as an analyst at The Hershey Company and Whole Foods Market, as well as a category insights and planning manager at La Tortilla Factory. Marshall’s in-depth knowledge and category management experience will contribute to Chocolove’s expansion efforts.

“David, Kenneth, and Morgan are welcome additions to the Chocolove family," said Nick Eleniak, vice president of sales at Chocolove. "Their talents and years of experience will help elevate and expand the Chocolove brand, and we look forward to what we can achieve together."