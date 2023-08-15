Ripple, pioneer of clinically proven, fast-acting, water-soluble THC products, is announcing the highly anticipated launch of Ripsticks, the THC world’s first “Pixy Stix for adults.”

Drawing on extensive market research and consumer feedback, Ripsticks represent the next evolution of Ripple’s path-break QuickSticks, launched in 2020. With new formulations, flavors, and packaging, this wholly revamped product line is sure to meet the needs and desires of cannabis enthusiasts and dabbers alike. Ripsticks are the most fun, flavorful, and convenient way for responsible adults to enjoy their cannabis at home or on-the-go.

As with all Ripple products, Ripsticks embrace the core principles of consistency, reliability, and discretion. Vegan, gluten-free, and containing only one gram of sugar, Ripsticks are suitable for a wide range of dietary needs. And the waterproof packets won’t melt or freeze, making them a perfect adventure companion.

"Ripsticks mark an exciting chapter in Ripple's journey to redefine the cannabis experience," said Keith Woelfel, director of R&D at Ripple. "By listening to our customers and to the market as a whole, we created a game-changing product that continues to move the cannabis edibles market forward.”

Each package of Ripsticks contains ten powder packets designed to be poured directly onto the tongue, delivering a total of 100mg of THC per container and 10mg THC per packet (MSRP $14). Ripsticks are available in classic flavors that recall simpler times: Blue Raspberry (sativa effect), Watermelon (indica effect), and Live Rosin (small batch, limited edition drops). They can be purchased at more than 100 dispensaries across Colorado—and counting. For more information, visit tryripple.com/ripsticks.