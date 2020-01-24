The Plant Pizza debuts the world's first USDA Certified organic plant based take & bake pizza at Whole Foods Market

Company: The Pizza Plant

Website: www.thepizzaplant.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $12.99

Product Snapshot: The Pizza Plant, headquartered in Pasadena, CA, recognized as one of the best pizzas in the United States, was propelled to notoriety for its monstrous, 13-Topping, CBD-infused, plant-based Nacho Pizza and its decked out, bright green tour bus-sized pizza kitchen serving unique pies prepared on a scratch-made artisan crust loaded with a symphony of creative-yet-complimentary sauces, toppings, and garnishes. The company will debut the worlds first USDA Certified Organic Take and Bake Plant Based Pizzas at Whole Foods Market on Jan. 15, 2020 in three states: California, Arizona and Nevada.

Four USDA Certified Organic, whole-food, nutrient-dense, made-with-love, crave-able, plant-based pizzas inspired by The Pizza Plant's Founder's upbringing will be available fresh in the prepared foods department and pizza stations of Whole Foods Market.

House-made ancho chilled spiced tofu peperone slices & Italian spiced wheat crumble, bell peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan crust.

Roasted baby bella mushrooms, broccoli, house-made pumpkin seed pesto, shaved red onion & made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese atop an artisan crust.

House-made Italian spiced wheat crumble, cured shiitake bits, shaved fennel, made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan crust.

Made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan crust.

Each 10" pie is packaged in an eco-friendly, certified compostable oven-safe to 425° F/Microwavable TreeSaver Pizza Pan made in the USA.

THE PIZZA PLANT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plant Craft Foods, Inc, with its 100% USDA Certified Organic, whole-food, nutrient-dense, made-with-love, crave-able, plant-based pizza, is committed to bringing family and friends back to the table and to making the world better one pizza at a time.