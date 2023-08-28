Miss Maude is the fictional muse that inspired Miss Maude’s Bar of Chocolates, a woman-owned, fine chocolatier brand based in Richmond, Virginia and available nationwide in stores and online. After leaving the finance world to pursue her love of the culinary arts and subsequent stints at Eleven Madison Park, Daniel, and the Virginia Governor’s Mansion, Miss Maude’s Founder Jess Leonard decided to focus on her true passion: fine chocolate. She had traveled, tested and sampled so many confections over the years and realized that in order to have the chocolate bar of her dreams, she would need to create it herself. Her vision? An exceptional chocolate bar that truly “had it all”—that wasn’t confined to only one flavor in each bar but had more of a tasting menu approach.

Miss Maude's newest chocolate bar, Whiskey Business, provides the ultimate whiskey experience by offering a variety of top-shelf spirits all within one chocolate bar each labeled in its own compartment. Flavors such as rye whiskey, old-fashioned, scotch whiskey, candied pecans, mint julep, bourbon caramel, whiskey-soaked orange peel, and spicy nuts are all available to enjoy in one bar. Available in luxurious organic 60% dark Italian chocolate or organic 32% milk chocolate. The suggested retail price is $18.00.

“Miss Maude’s is all about enjoying the variety of life in the best way we know how with amazing chocolate,” says Leonard, founder and CEO of Miss Maude’s. “We’ve essentially condensed the artisan box of chocolate experience into an all-in-one, delicate bar. Each of our bars invites discovery and adventure, and we’re so proud of what we’ve been able to create. They are perfect for gifting, sharing, or indulging on your own and living it up, Miss Maude-style.”