Magno Chocolates—a woman-owned, eco-conscious brand—is taking the viral Dubai chocolate bar trend to the next level with a gourmet twist. Introducing the all-new, extra-thick Pistachio Knafeh chocolate bar, made with ultra-premium ingredients.

With 53% cacao, the bar is crafted using ethical, fully traceable Tumaco-origin cacao, which won gold at the International Chocolate Awards. Inside, consumers will discover a rich pistachio filling made from scratch with hand-ground pistachios, paired with the delicate crunch of Knafeh, a traditional Arabic pastry. The SRP is $33.00.

Each bar supports Colombian cacao-farming families, helping to build educational spaces and improve their livelihoods.

