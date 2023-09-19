Hershey's Ice Breakers brand has introduced its newest mint: Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints.

This first-of-their-kind mint brings consumers fresh breath with a bubbly fizz delivering a mint experience reminiscent of sipping a flavored seltzer water. New Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints bring a fusion of flavors, combining the tangy sweetness of raspberry with the zesty burst of lemon.

"'We've truly pushed the boundaries of refreshment with our Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints," says Taylor Schwartz, senior associate manager, brand refreshment. "This innovative product delivers a completely new sensorial experience that will redefine consumers' expectations of mints."

The Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints are available in 1.5-oz. pack at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit ice-breakers.com.

