Hershey's Ice Breakers brand is introducing Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters, a new, multi-dimensional twist on gum. Featuring a revolutionary technology that changes the gum from one distinct flavor to another while chewing, Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters provides sensory stimulation unlike anything in the market today.

Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters marks an addition to the Ice Breakers brand, broadening its lineup as the gum category grows and as consumers seek new forms of sensorial stimulation in their gum choices.

Wild Berry to Coolmint brings together the best of both fruity and minty flavors, while Wintergreen to Coolmint offers a double hit of two popular mint flavors for the ultimate refreshing taste. Shifting between flavors at different times for different people, the gum delivers a unique chewing experience for everyone.

"In a world where we're constantly looking for ways to stay stimulated and engaged throughout the day, we need a gum that can keep up," says Taylor Schwartz, senior associate brand manager, Ice Breakers. "Our fans are accustomed to doing several things at once, and Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters gives them a refresh button for their mouths that fits perfectly with their lifestyles."

To bring the "Oh Shift!" moment to life, Ice Breakers is partnering with three viral creators on TikTok and Instagram, Alain Bui, Desire Lacap and Steffi Lynn Tsai—each showcasing their unique experiences of enjoying Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters gum through visual creative content that dramatizes the flavorful change.

Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters are now available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit hersheyland.com/ice-breakers.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.