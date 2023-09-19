Norman Love Confections has expanded its corporate sales team with the appointment of Melinda Beretsky, a seasoned senior account manager who previously represented well-known brand Godiva Chocolatier for nearly 20 years. In her new role, Beretsky will expand the Norman Love Confections’ corporate gifting program through direct outreach to new and prospective clients, strategic partnerships, networking events, trade shows, and community outreach. Her focus is on nationwide sales for large organizations in the financial, insurance and legal industries as well as casinos and wholesale partnerships.

“Melinda has a remarkable history of exceeding sales targets and brings a wealth of experience in chocolate sales to Norman Love Confections,” said Norman Love, founder and CEO of Norman Love Confections. “She has a glowing reputation in the industry for building long-standing relationships with businesses. Her skills, experience and dedication make her a valuable asset in fostering client relationships, generating new business opportunities and optimizing sales processes. Melinda’s a welcomed addition to our sales team as we grow to meet the increasing demand for our custom corporate gifting.”

With over two decades of sales success in the chocolate industry, Beretsky has averaged $3 million in annual sales throughout her career and joins Norman Love Confections with strong product knowledge in chocolate and confection sales.

Beretsky shared her excitement about joining the team, saying, “I’m thrilled to continue my journey in the confectionery industry with Norman Love Confections and to continue to foster relationships and grow Norman Love Confections’ corporate gifting program in collaboration with the sales team.”

Norman Love Confections specializes in creating ultra-premium, handcrafted artisan chocolates presented in gift boxes, as well as gift towers and baskets. The chocolates and gift box packaging bands can be custom branded with corporate logos through Norman Love Confections’ corporate gifting program to create the best impression for corporations.