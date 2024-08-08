A sweet experience is making its debut on Florida’s East coast: Norman Love Confections is coming soon to Delray Beach.

Set to open later this summer at 1911 S. Federal Highway, suite 104 in Delray Beach, the Delray Beach location will be the company's seventh chocolate salon where guests can delight in culinary chocolate confections, artisanal baked goods, and gourmet desserts by world-renowned chocolatiers and pastry chefs. The Delray Beach chocolate salon will also offer artisan gelato and a variety of specialty coffees.

Founded in Southwest Florida 23 years ago, Norman Love Confections is recognized globally for creating handcrafted chocolates and truffles, artisan gelato, pastries, and desserts. The company’s award-winning chocolatiers emphasize artistry in chocolate with innovative flavor combinations, premium ingredients, and artistic, colorful designs.

“Delray Beach is a vibrant, thriving community with a love for the arts, culture, and fine dining and our ultra-premium, luxury brand is a perfect fit for the area,” said Love, founder and owner of Norman Love Confections. “One of our long-time goals has been to open a Chocolate Salon on Florida’s East Coast, and it’s an honor to introduce our artisan chocolates, pastries, and desserts to the community.”

The Delray Beach chocolate salon will offer a variety of gift boxes including the Signature Gift Box, which is available in various sizes and includes an assortment of flavors like Peanut Butter & Jelly, Sea Salt Caramel, Sicilian Pistachio, and more; Norman Love Confections Black, a must-try collection for any dark chocolate connoisseur, and a variety of specialty gift boxes including the Chocolate Truffles Gift Box, Macaron Gift Boxes, and many more. Limited-edition holiday collections are offered throughout the year around key holidays including Christmas, Hannukah, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Easter, and more.

Norman Love Confections has been named the best premium chocolate company in the U.S. six times since 2006, and has been featured in USA Today, The TODAY Show, National Geographic, InStyle, Martha Stewart Living, O, the Oprah Magazine, Forbes, Huffington Post, The Daily Telegraph, Robb Report, and Dessert Professional, among others.

“At Norman Love Confections, we go above and beyond to strive for perfection in our confections, customer experience and reputation,” says Lisa Fisher, CEO of Norman Love Confections. “We’re proud to grow the company this summer and we look forward to joining the Delray Beach community.”

To learn more about Norman Love Confections and the Delray Beach chocolate salon, visit normanloveconfections.com.

