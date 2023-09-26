ECRM hosted its annual Candy Planning: Everyday & Summer Seasonal Session from August 28–30, at the Sheraton Grand, in Chicago, and Candy Industry was in attendance.

ECRM brings together manufacturers and candy buyers for video meetings that last 10 or 20 minutes. Candy Industry met with manufacturers to learn more about the products they debuted or showcased during the three-day session.

Below are the products we saw and loved during the program.





Bourbon Foods

(202) 266-2426 / bourbonfoodsusa.com/us





Bourbon Foods USA recently updated the packaging designs for its four everyday items, including Gummi Fettuccine.

The Gummi Fettucine including fruity gummi strips, and is available in two flavors: Grape and Lemon. It uses colors from natural sources (no artificial colors), is made with real fruit juice, and does not contain wax.

Suggested Retail Price (SRP): $1.69





Charge LLC

chargechocolate.com





Charge Caffeinated Chocolate Balls are available in both Zero Sugar Dark Chocolate and No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate. Each ball includes 54mg of caffeine (equivalent to a typical energy drink), no added sugar, and is vegan and gluten-free. The company is embracing its rhino trademark and giving a portion of its proceeds to saving rhinos, as well.

SRP: $29.99 per pack of 80 balls





Family Freeze Dry

(801) 941-0753 / frizzletreats.com

Fr'izzle Berry Blast Halo Drops offer a unique candy experience that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Its candies are freeze dried, giving them a light and airy crunch. Although Berry Blast Halo Drops are one of the company's popular flavors, it also offers a variety of other products such as Fruity Favorites Frost Bites, Super Sour Frost Bites, Radical Red Frost Bites, and Freezbies.

SRP: $5.99





Kidsmania

(562) 946-8822 / kidsmania.com

Kidsmania has introduced a fun new treat: the Peek-a-Poo. Children push the button for a peek in the bowl and reveal a silly surprise (Unicorn, Smiley Face, or Poop Emoji). After the giggles stop, they get to enjoy some sweet flavors from the candy lollipop contained in the handle.

SRP: $1.99



Pearson's

pearsonscandy.com





Pearson's recently debuted its newest product, the Skippy Peanut Butter Salted Nut Roll. The new Nut Roll still includes roasted peanuts and scratch-made caramel, similar to the original Nut Roll, but with a creamy peanut butter center. Available in count good (1.8-oz.) or king size (3.25-oz.) formats. Skippy is a registered trademark of Hormel Foods, LLC and used under license.

SRP: $1.89 (1.8-oz.) and $2.99 (3.25-oz.)





That's Sweet

(732) 347-3372 / thatssweet.com

That's Sweet's newest innovation features fruit-flavored gummies in the shape of french fries that come with a packet of strawberry flavored candy gel "ketchup" to squirt on the "fries." Consumers can squirt ketchup on top of the fries, or dip them into the candy ketchup one by one. Gummy Fries are the ultimate 2-in-1 candy experience for kids of all ages, and are available in 12-ct. display boxes.

SRP: $2.49





Thrive Brands

thrivebrands.com

Thrive Brands has licensed the Hot Tamales name from Just Born for a new ropes and bites format. Hot Tamales filled ropes and bites feature the great taste of Fierce Cinnamon that Hot Tamales fans love in a fun new product format. Each bite packs Fierce Cinnamon flavor in both the chewy licorice rope outside and the soft center filling. Soft and Chewy candies are growing significantly and this new format is right on trend with what consumers want. The three-ounce Hot Tamale licorice ropes package comes with eight ropes per pack, and they are available in front end counter displays, stand up-displays, and combo shippers featuring the ropes and bites.

SRP: $2.79





VGAN

eatvgan.com

VGAN´s premium white chocolate comes in various flavors, including Pink Raspberry & Almond, which adds a refreshing contrast to the sweetness of the white chocolate. For a crunch and nutty depth, the brand has scattered almond pieces throughout the bar.

All VGAN'S products are organic, GMO-free, and plant-based. Over years of research and development, VGAN has strived to make substantially more sustainable products, but with great flavor. Through superior taste, exceptional quality, and mainstream availability, the Norwegian company aims to nudge the consumption of sweets and treats towards products with a significantly better global footprint.

