ECRM hosted its annual Candy Planning: Christmas & Halloween program from Feb. 20–22, at the Hilton Sandestin, in Destin, Florida. This was the first non-virtual ECRM show held during the pandemic.

ECRM brings together manufacturers and candy buyers for video meetings that last 10 or 20 minutes. Candy Industry met with manufacturers to learn more about the products they debuted or showcased during the three-day session.

Below are the products we saw and loved during the program.





CandyRific

(502) 893-3626 / candyrific.com





CandyRific has introduced candy novelty items featuring characters from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, with 0.53 ounces of bone-shaped assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies.

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99







Cookies United

(631) 581-4000 / cookiesunited.com





Cookies United announced its first-ever partnership with Swiss Miss. The kit comes complete with a hot chocolate-flavored cookie house, pre-made icings, candies, marshmallow bits and two packets of hot chocolate for consumers enjoy as they are building the kit. The Swiss Miss Chocolate Flavored Cookie House Kit will be available at many retailers across the country this holiday season.

SRP: $12.99-$15.99



Gummi Pop Surprise

(503) 539-6121 / gummipopsurprise.com

Gummi Pop Surprise showcased Holiday Hunt Series & Ornament shaped packaging for Christmas 2023 at ECRM. The Holiday Hunt Series comes in two SKUs with an assortment of themes and 12 New Holiday Yummy Gummies with seasonal specific shapes and flavors. All characters will be new exclusives for the holidays or limited edition versions of some of its most popular figures.

SRP: $2.99-$3.99



Hilco

(502) 785-3087 / hilcousa.com

Warheads Mega Sour Booms are sour dusted panned candy chews in four flavors including Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Orange, in a 2.5-oz. peg bag.

SRP: $1.49



Maud Borup

(866) 678-6283 / maudborup.com





Cotton Candy Layer Cake

The cake includes strawberry, lemon, apple, and raspberry flavor cotton candy layered to "pastry chef perfection," says the company, and contains four servings.

SRP: n/a



Rara Superfoods

(414) 412-8795 / rarasf.com

Rara’s candy-like gummies are rich in taste and nutrients, minus the harmful chemicals and additives typically found in other candies and even in supplements. It utilizes rare, wild Superfoods in every product and never uses synthetic ingredients. LIFT, REST, HEAL, and EASE are its first four products to launch. All formulas have been created by a team of master formulators who have studies how the body and superfoods interact for over 35 years.

SRP: $7.99 (three servings), launching in April

$24.99 (30 servings), launching in May



SweetWorks Confections, LLC

(716) 634-0880 / sweetworks.net





Hand crafted in small-batch copper kettles, Niagara Chocolates Bourbon Caramel Fondue's 7-oz. tub of Bourbon-flavored Caramel Fondue pairs with fruit, marshmallows, pretzels, cookies, and more. The fondue is ready in the microwave in two minutes or less, and will be launching this fall.

SRP: $9.99

