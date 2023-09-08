The results are in: retail buyers attending ECRM’s Everyday and Summer Seasonal Candy Planning session Aug. 28–30 in Chicago have selected winners of the 2023 Buyer's Choice Awards.

Presented in partnership with ECRM, retail buyers were asked to vote for the most innovative products in the chocolate, non-chocolate, and novelty categories.

Candy Industry would like to extend congratulations to all the winners!





Best Chocolate

Charge LLC

chargechocolate.com

Caffeinated Chocolate Balls

Charge Caffeinated Chocolate Balls are available in both Zero Sugar Dark Chocolate and No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate. Each ball includes 54mg of caffeine (equivalent to a typical energy drink), no added sugar, and is vegan and gluten-free. The company is embracing its rhino trademark and giving a portion of its proceeds to saving rhinos, as well.

Suggested Retail Price (SRP): $29.99 per pack of 80 balls





Best Non-Chocolate

Shameless Foods LLC

eatshameless.com

Super Sour Cherry Bomb Gummy Candy

Inspired by the classics but with less sugar, carbs, and calories, Super Sour Cherry Bomb are a guilt-free sour candy indulgence. Each bag has 3g of sugar, 3g of carbs, and 70 calories.

SRP: $3.06–$4.00 per bag ($21.59–$109.99 per box)





Best Novelty

American Licorice Company

americanlicorice.com

Pickle Roulette Straws

Released this past April, American Licorice Co. launched what was started as an April Fool’s joke into a reality. Sour Punch’s limited-time Pickle Roulette straws are hidden with flavors like Green Apple, Lemon Lime, and Watermelon. All colored the same shade of green, it’s like a “spin of the wheel” no matter what straw consumers choose.

SRP: $1.89, but currently sold out on website