Today, Rotten, the snack company on a mission to make better products for the worms and for the world, is introducing its first-ever product: Gummy Worms, available in Original and Sour versions.

The brand's Original and Sour versions each have four flavors: Mischievous Mango, Barfin’ Blue Raspberry, Slobberin’ Strawberry, and Weirdo Watermelon, with a SRP of $30.00 per box on eatrotten.com.

Building off a love of ’90s gross-out culture, Rotten serves up a fresh take on all things disgusting with a low-sugar and eco-friendly snack that is guaranteed to #FeedYourFreak. Rotten’s packaging is designed entirely with compostable materials that are sure to rot and sustainable paper sources that come from FSC-certified forests.

With 72% of Americans looking to reduce their sugar intake, Rotten is aiming to provide products that are tasty, fun to enjoy, and a healthier alternative to traditional candy. Rotten’s Gummy Worms are made with 60% less sugar than the leading brand, no sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners, no artificial sweeteners.