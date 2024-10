Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn recently was able to chat with Michael Fisher, founder and CEO, Rotten, about its better-for-you gummy worms, including what's next for the brand.

Fisher talks about current consumer trends in the gummy category, as well, and how the company works to keep up with consumer interests.

View the video above, or click here.

