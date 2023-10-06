Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) is on the hunt for the most distinctive, share-worthy chocolate chip recipes out there with the return of its annual Ultimate Champion-chip Contest.

Bakers around the country are encouraged to enter to win the grand prize of $1,000, a Kitchen Aid Mixer, 144 ESC bars, 7.5 pounds of ESC Oat Milk Baking Chips, and an ESC Swag Pack. Each recipe will be judged on uniqueness, taste appeal, and the use of ESC's old milk chocolate chips.

The contest includes two rounds:

Round 1: From now until Sunday, October 15, bakers can enter their own original recipe for a chance to win the spotlight, wow their followers, and bring home a sweet batch of prizes.

Round 2: By October 17, eight finalists will be selected to participate in the Ultimate Champion-Chip’s final round. Community votes will determine the final winner.

For additional details, contest rules and a link to enter, visit the website here.