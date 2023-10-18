Filled with seasonal-inspired shapes and nostalgic flavors, Peeps 2023 holiday lineup of marshmallow treats can be incorporated into holiday traditions by using them in recipes or creating seasonal crafts.

The 2023 holiday lineup includes:

Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen

Peeps Marshmallow Trees

Peeps Marshmallow Gingerbread Men

Peeps Marshmallow Stockings

Peeps Holiday Vanilla Crème Flavored Pop

Peeps Candy Cane Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Delights Peppermint Bark Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Dark Chocolate

All of the confections listed above have less than 50 calories per serving, and are gluten-free and fat-free.

