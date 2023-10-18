Filled with seasonal-inspired shapes and nostalgic flavors, Peeps 2023 holiday lineup of marshmallow treats can be incorporated into holiday traditions by using them in recipes or creating seasonal crafts.
The 2023 holiday lineup includes:
- Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen
- Peeps Marshmallow Trees
- Peeps Marshmallow Gingerbread Men
- Peeps Marshmallow Stockings
- Peeps Holiday Vanilla Crème Flavored Pop
- Peeps Candy Cane Flavored Marshmallow Chicks
- Peeps Delights Peppermint Bark Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Dark Chocolate
All of the confections listed above have less than 50 calories per serving, and are gluten-free and fat-free.
Just Born Qualify Confections is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.