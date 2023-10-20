RED Delight has released a certified vegan, Oat Milk Chocolate, Orange & Almond Edition bar. The bar is European-crafted, with no added sugar, and is also gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher, and palm oil-free.

The 100% vegan chocolate includes zesty hints of orange and protein-filled almonds for crunch, and is both keto-friendly and Weight Watchers-friendly. All of RED's bars are crafted in its European baking facilities.

Convenience meets luxury with the brand's fan-favorite six-pack, ensuring consumers always have a treat within reach. Consumers will be able to purchase the new bar in various sizes, but for now can enjoy the three-ounce bar at Hy-Vee or online at red-chocolate.com.

Currently, the company sells single full size bars (3-oz. each) of the new Oat Milk Vegan Chocolate in store at Hy-Vee. Six- and eight-packs can be bought on the RED website, on Walmart's site, and on Amazon. Additional sizes of the new flavor will be available by the end of the year, including Grab N Go Bars (.92-oz. bars, 12 bars per box) and a 30-count bag of mini bite size bars (0.5-oz. per bar).