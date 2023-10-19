The attendees and judges at the Los Angeles Chocolate 2023 event have released the results of their voting and top picks for this annual culinary event.
This year's results consisted of the combined votes of both the selected judges panel as well as actual event attendees.
The Gold winners in each category include:
- Top Artisan Chocolatier: Albert's Petite Sweets
- Most Delicious Ingredient Combinations: Albert’s Petite Sweets, CocoTutti
- Best Chocolate Bar: COBA - Rubia Coffee Company, LetterPress Chocolate
- Best Caramels or Truffles: Truffles N Toffee
- Best Comfort Product or Snack Product: Goufrais Southern California
- Most Artistic Designs: Albert's Petite Sweets
- New Product Award: Albert's Petite Sweets
- Best in Salon: Albert's Petite Sweets
- NEW - Best Product Samples at the Salon: CocoTutti
- NEW - Best Customer Service at the Salon: CocoTutti, Mignon Chocolate