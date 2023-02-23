Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, has announced the winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards across 36 trending categories. Each of the Product of the Year winners are determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

A globally established seal of approval, the Product of the Year emblem was developed over 30 years ago and has been a trusted CPG pillar in the U.S. for nearly 15 years. The early mission was simple: help consumers cut through the noise on their grocery shelves and highlight the best new products when it comes to points that matter, such as thoughtful design, quality and innovation. As the world evolves on a daily basis, consumers are continuously in search of products that are smarter, more efficient, and easier to use. The Product of the Year red seal is a distinctive mark that allows shoppers to easily identify the top trendsetting products on the market, voted on by 40,000 fellow consumers, while also serving as a valuable marketing tool for brands to build consumer awareness, especially among competitors within their respected spaces.

“Product of the Year is more valuable now than ever. The level of access consumers have to products today is unprecedented – far beyond retail aisles, they have DTC options, grocery delivery in the palm of their hands, and they can watch their favorite influencer review items they’re considering purchasing in real time,” notes Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “Product of the Year is an established and increasingly relevant resource for CPG companies, helping their products stand out, and be understood and trusted by their customers. Entirely new 2023 categories of Product of the Year award winners further demonstrate the ever-evolving trends we are seeing in the U.S. market, and as a company we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of recognizing these products for top performing function, design, packaging, or ingredients.”

The food and beverage winners include:

Breakfast | Quaker Puffed Granola

Quaker Puffed Granola Premixed Drink | ALDI-exclusive Zarita Margaritas

ALDI-exclusive Zarita Margaritas Meal Replacement | Complete Nutrition Shakes – Soylent

Complete Nutrition Shakes – Soylent Salty Snack | Takis Hot Nuts Fuego

Takis Hot Nuts Fuego Soft Drink | Nitro Pepsi

The 36 winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards were revealed at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 16 at the Current, Pier59 in New York City. The celebration kicked off with a red carpet, followed by a night full of entertainment with Saturday Night Live Alums, Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat, hosting the Award Show, as well as a performance by Tony Award-winning actress and singer, Beth Leavel.

In tandem with the winner announcement, the 2023 Product of the Year winners are currently featured in a shoppable article on PEOPLE Online created in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, the largest digital and print publisher in America.

