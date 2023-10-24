Brach's is joining the lineup of another classic holiday symbol with a legacy as great as its own: the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As tribute to the name of the original Brach's candy store, which opened in 1904, Brach's "Palace of Sweets" float will dazzle the New York City Parade route and lift holiday spirits with its nostalgic candies on Thursday, November 23.

Brach's "Palace of Sweets" will feature a rotating, colorful candy Christmas tree alongside a candy cane-trimmed, three-story tall gingerbread house. Fun fact, the biggest candy cane on the float is 9,720 times larger than an actual Brach's Candy Cane.

“Brach's has always strived to go above and beyond in helping families commemorate celebrations each season, and what better way to do so than becoming a part of the nation’s most beloved holiday event: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Katie Duffy, vice president and general manager, seasonal, Brach's. “We’re honored to have the legacy of our sweet treats come to life within such an iconic moment that fans look forward to every holiday season – just like Brach's – and for the brand’s first time.”

As Brach's is known for its Candy Canes, Conversation Hearts, Jelly Beans, and Candy Corn, fans can expect to see all four seasonal candies represented throughout the float, handsculpted by Macy’s Studio’s artisans. The various colors and textures are created using an array of metallic paints, glitter, and more to give it the perfect, festive Brach's look and feel. As the float travels down the Parade route, riders will be dancing and celebrating the confections all while decked out in costumes reminiscent of the characters on Brach's packaging.

“We are delighted to welcome Brach's to our Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade family and this year’s fantastic line-up,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Brach's and Macy’s are iconic American brands that help families across the nation celebrate the holidays and I'm looking forward to seeing the joy on spectators faces as this delicious float travels down the streets of New York City this November."

The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Check local listings for details. For more information visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

Ferrara, a division of Ferrero Group, is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.