Celebrating 101 years of bringing joy, wonder, and innovation to kitchen tables across America, Wonder Bread has announced its collaboration with another iconic mainstay: the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In honor of the partnership, Wonder Bread has also teamed up with Feeding America to donate 10,000 loaves of its Classic White Bread to City Harvest, New York's first and largest food rescue organization, this holiday season.

On Thanksgiving morning, Wonder will debut "The Wondership," a whimsical, one-of-a-kind airship float, which appears to be traveling high above fluffy clouds that mimic the brand's iconic bread.

"What better way to commemorate a historic moment in Wonder history than to team up with another iconic American brand at its biggest celebration of the year?" said John Steed, senior vice president of legacy brands at Flowers Foods. "Like Wonder Bread, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a cherished tradition for many American families as they come together to celebrate Thanksgiving and the official start of the holiday season—it was just a perfect fit. To say we're excited is an understatement; this is truly an honor."

The float's design will pay homage to the hot air balloon race that originally inspired Wonder's iconic branding, reigniting the feelings of "wonder" that founder Elmer Cline experienced more than a century ago. "The Wondership," will be propelled by the famed red, yellow, and blue balloons and powered by confetti to inspire all to keep looking up.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade family is thrilled to welcome Wonder Bread to our iconic line-up," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Both Wonder and the Macy's Parade hold important places in the lives and traditions of families across the nation. We know the country will be swept away by the imaginative float created by the talented Macy's Parade Studio artisans."

Additionally, Wonder Bread has launched a social media sweepstakes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, encouraging fans to join the fun by entering to win a trip to New York City and attend the 2022 Parade. The sweepstakes is live until October 31.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, November 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones. To learn more about the partnership, sweepstakes, and to find Wonder Bread holiday recipes, visit wonderbread.com/macys-parade.

