With National Peanut Day coming up on September 13, Dixie Grace's Boiled Peanuts has recently launched online.

Boiled peanuts, a protein-rich snack popular in the South, delivers layered flavor with just four simple ingredients: peanuts, salt, water, and lemon. Vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and keto-friendly, they're an unexpected delight that shocks the senses, per the brand.

This plant-based protein created by a Black female founder is the ultimate clean protein snack and a great source of magnesium, Fiber, and Vitamin E. The peanuts are available in Original, Hot & Spicy, and Brown sugar varieties.

The peanuts are available for purchase online, for a retail price of $6.99 and up.

