Green Thumb Industries’ incredibles brand is teaming up with Magnolia Bakery on two limited-edition, THC-infused chocolate bars.

The bars are available at RISE Dispensaries in Illinois, Nevada, and Massachusetts, with wider availability across the three states to follow.

Marking the New York City bakery’s first venture into cannabis, the chocolate bars celebrate Magnolia Bakery’s signature banana pudding and red velvet cupcakes. The bars include:

Swirled Famous Banana Pudding Bar: Features a swirl of creamy vanilla pudding, crunchy vanilla cookies, and freeze-dried bananas, containing 10 mg THC per piece and 10 0mg THC per bar.

Features a swirl of creamy vanilla pudding, crunchy vanilla cookies, and freeze-dried bananas, containing 10 mg THC per piece and 10 0mg THC per bar. Red Velvet Piece Ahhh Cake 1:1 Bar: Features flavors of moist red velvet cake, cream cheese tang, and rich dark chocolate, containing 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBD per piece and 100 mg THC and 100 mg CBD per bar.

“There are few bakeries as recognized as Magnolia Bakery, with their world-renowned treats that customers flock to,” said Dominic O’Brien, senior vice president of revenue at Green Thumb. “And in cannabis, there is nothing like incredibles, the No. 1 best-selling chocolate edibles brand across all our existing markets. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Magnolia Bakery on this collaboration, crossing their classic flavors with our commitment to deliver an ‘effect you can expect’ that incredibles is famous for.”

Magnolia Bakery began in 1996 on a cobblestone corner in New York City’s West Village. Since then, the bakeshop’s red velvet cupcakes and banana pudding have become beloved to locals and tourists, with lines around the block and cameos in hit shows like Sex and the City. The brand has evolved beyond its brick-and-mortar presence to offer direct-to-consumer treats through its online storefront, and recently entered the grocery space with its first-ever CPG product, Banana Pudding Cookies.

“With their national reach and proven track record of consistent, quality products, incredibles is a perfect partner as Magnolia Bakery expands into the realm of cannabis edibles,” said Sara Gramling, vice president, PR and partnerships at Magnolia Bakery. “Magnolia Bakery is dedicated to crafting delicious desserts for visitors of all tastes and preferences and can now share our signature flavors with cannabis consumers in three markets. We hope that fans enjoy this all-new way to get baked with Magnolia Bakery.”

Related: Magnolia Bakery enters CPG space with Banana Pudding Cookies