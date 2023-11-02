In 2024,

will be more international and diversified than ever before. With 1,350 exhibitors from 70 countries and 35 pavilions from Europe, Asia, North and South America, the trade fair is presenting a wide spectrum of products and innovations. The participants include both established global leaders and national industry giants as well as aspiring young companies and start-ups from countries like Albania, Algeria, Canada, Jordan, and Uzbekistan.

The six halls of ISM offer the visitors the opportunity to experience the world of sweets and snacks with all their senses. Particularly the expansion of Hall 4.2 including new country pavilions from the U.S., Latin America, and the Middle East open up room for additional, international diversity. These are enhancing the already established pavilions from Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UK.

In Hall 5.2, the successful Lab5 by ISM is being continued and extended to offer a unique trade fair experience with festival flair.

Further highlights of the trade fair encompass the annually conferred ISM Award, which pays tribute to a personality who has rendered special services to the sweets and snacks industry. The New Product Showcase (NPS) is equally diversified and the three most innovative products are distinguished during the ISM Night on Sunday evening. As in the previous year, the Consumer Award will be conferred for the second time in cooperation with FoodNews Germany. A new format this year is the Consumer Award in cooperation with ISM Middle East, where consumers from the United Arab Emirates are allowed to choose their favourite product from among the NPS products.

The program on the Expert Stage includes once again trend lectures and market analyses by Innova Market Insights and Euromonitor, start-up pitches and further main topics, including Digital Education in cooperation with dmexco as well as examples of best practice from the sweets industry on themes like energy efficiency, sustainability, climate-friendly production, regenerative value chains, and the recycling economy.

Exhibitors and influencers in the sweets and snacks section will be brought together in the scope of the innovative speed dating format. This promotes the networking of new products in the community and their marketing, while at the same time increasing the brand recognition.

A further new item on the agenda is the ISM Party on Sunday evening, which especially addresses young professionals and serves as an informal meeting point bringing the first day of the fair to a close in a relaxed atmosphere.

From the speed dating format for exhibitors and influencers through to the ISM Party for Young Professionals, ISM 2024 offers a combination between numerous event formats and inspiring networking for industry professionals and interested parties from all over the globe.

ISM 2024 is being staged from January 28–31. Tickets can already be purchased online now.