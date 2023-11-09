The NCSA, which will be celebrating its 125th anniversary next year, is accepting nominations for the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Individuals across all disciplines may be nominated for the Candy Hall of Fame, from sales and marketing to engineering and research and development professionals, as well as brokers, distributors, retail buyers and category managers and suppliers to the industry. Nominations are open now through January 9, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The 2024 Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place in Orlando, Florida, for the first time since 1989. Members of the 2024 Candy Hall of Fame Class will be formally inducted during the ceremony on October 26, 2024, at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.

"Recognizing the leaders who have left a permanent mark on our industry is truly fulfilling," said Shelly Clarey, president & CEO of NCSA and a member of the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2016. "We’re thrilled to return to Orlando and celebrate the new class of trailblazers during the 53rd anniversary of the Candy Hall of Fame. Each class consists of a diverse group of individuals who have wholeheartedly devoted their careers to enhancing the confectionery industry, and we look forward to reviewing the nominations and adding a new class to our ranks."

Induction into the Candy Hall of Fame is an honor granted to individuals who serve and support the confectionery category and have dedicated their careers to the overall betterment of the industry.

To be eligible, the nominee must meet the following criteria:

20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and 50 years of age at the time of nomination.

Demonstrated loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

Significant contributions to the educational and/or professional development of the industry and its initiatives and programs.

Must attend the Candy Hall of Fame induction event (unless it is a posthumous induction).

Unimpeachable record of integrity and respect

A current NCSA member.

If retired or deceased, the nomination must be within two years of either event.

Nominations are welcomed from any source and must include proof the criteria above have been met. Additionally, letters of support from people familiar with a nominee’s qualifications can be submitted. The nominations are then reviewed and selected by the Candy Hall of Fame Selection Committee and approved by the NCSA Board of Directors.

To submit an industry leader for the 2024 Candy Hall of Fame Class, click here.

