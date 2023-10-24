This past weekend, the National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) honored 11 industry leaders who significantly impacted the confectionery industry during their careers. The 52nd Candy Hall of Fame inductions honored the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at a black-tie banquet at the Renaissance Tampa Hotel International Plaza in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, October 21.

Eleven industry leaders were inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame, receiving the industry's most prestigious honor. The 2023 Candy Hall of Fame inductees are Brad Carlin, C.A. Carlin; Tony Frankenberger, McLane Co.; Adolph Goelitz, Goelitz Confectionery Co. (now Jelly Belly Candy Co.); Mitchell Goetze, Goetze’s Candy Co., Inc.; Susan Grassey, Harris Teeter Supermarkets, LLC; Patrice Guy, The Walt Disney Co.; Shawn Houser-Fedor, The Hershey Co.; Rose Potts, Blommer Chocolate Co.; Arne Sandberg, Mockups 4 You, LLC; David Shaffer, Just Born, Inc.; and Brian Sisitzky, L.H. Sisitzky Sales, Inc.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Candy Hall of Fame class,” said Shelly Clarey, NCSA president & CEO. “Each of these individuals has committed much of their career history to advancing and innovating the confectionery industry, and we are proud to induct them into the Candy Hall of Fame.”

Highlighting the significance and prestige of the event, a record group of nearly 375 representatives from the confectionery industry, along with family and friends and more than 45 Candy Hall of Fame members, were on hand to witness the induction ceremony.

The Candy Hall of Fame celebration was hosted by the NCSA. It featured a welcome reception on Friday, October 20, followed by the induction ceremony on Saturday, October 21. The ceremony consisted of a gala dinner and presentations highlighting the honorees’ professional and personal lives. The event concluded on Sunday, October 22, with a farewell breakfast.

“Recognizing confectionery industry trailblazers who devote their careers to the betterment of the industry is at the heart of the Candy Hall of Fame, and we salute each of these 11 honorees for their commitment and passion for making our industry stronger while fostering the next generation,” said Joe Melville, chairman of the NCSA.

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

Each inductee received a Candy Hall of Fame plaque and pin at the ceremony to commemorate their induction.

For more details about the NCSA and the Candy Hall of Fame, visit candyhalloffame.org.

Related: NCSA announces 2022 Candy Hall of Fame inductees