Second Nature Brands' Sanders has introduced its product lineup for the 2023 fall and holiday seasons. Featuring its slow-cooked, small-batch caramel with a sprinkle of sea salt, these seasonally inspired treats including Pumpkin Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Maple Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, and Peppermint Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, which will be available in a variety of packaging sizes.

For fall, Sanders Pumpkin Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and Maple Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels will be available in 7-oz. pouches from September to December. This holiday, there is an abundance of items including Sanders Dark and Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, as well as Peppermint Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, which will be available in 7-oz. pouches, 7-oz. gift boxes, and 18-oz. gift tubs from November to January. Minis in Dark and Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels will also be available this holiday season in a 3.75-oz. pouch.

The limited-edition Sanders' seasonal offerings are available at select retailers nationwide and on SandersCandy.com while supplies last.

"We are thrilled to unveil our highly anticipated seasonally inspired treats for fall and the holiday season at Sanders Candy," says Jennifer Bauer, CMO at Second Nature Brands. "Consumers have been celebrating with and gifting our caramel and chocolate confections for 148 years and this year is no exception! We have created a wide variety of limited-release treats that capture the essence of the seasons with flavors like pumpkin, maple, and peppermint along with our core chocolate and caramel confections. We can't wait for everyone to continue to make memories around and experience the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that has made Sanders Candy a beloved name," she concludes.

