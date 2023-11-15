MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, the fast-casual pizza brand, has announced the return of its limited-edition holiday Chocolate Peppermint No Name Cake. The item is available through January 15, 2024 or until supplies last, at all 540+ Mod locations across the U.S. and Canada.

The Chocolate Peppermint No Name Cake is a rich chocolate cake with a creamy peppermint filling, coated in dark chocolate and topped with peppermint candy-cane sprinkles. The Cake is priced at $3.49–3.89 (5.19 in Canada) and is available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

“Our Chocolate Peppermint No Name Cake wraps the classic flavors of the holiday season into one delicious and craveable bite. There’s no better way to finish a meal at MOD this winter,” says Scott Uehlein, vice president of culinary excellence and innovation at MOD.

