At the upcoming iba in Munich, Theegarten-Pactec will present its portfolio for primary packaging of snacks at the joint stand with Winkler and Dünnebier at Hall C1, Booth 480.

The supplier develops and manufactures tailor-made packaging machines for small-sized confectionery and snacks, used by manufacturers around the globe. The mid-sized family business offers a selection of more than 20 folding types and covers all performance ranges from low-speed (up to 500 pieces per minute) to 2,300 pieces per minute with its continuous high-performance machines—suitable for every market and every requirement.

The high-performance machines from the Dresden-based packaging specialist are characterized by their ease of use and high degree of flexibility. The packaging systems from Theegarten-Pactec can easily be converted to other product formats or folding types. As a result, changes in the product format and folding type can be effected without significant downtime.

As a driver of innovation, Theegarten-Pactec works with state-of-the-art technologies to continuously develop its packaging systems. The latest packaging machines for snacks include e.g. the FPC5, which packages products in flow packs. Within the packaging process, paper-based packaging materials can be used, but also modern recyclable mono films. Theegarten-Pactec also supplies the BLM cartoner, which is designed for direct connection to the flow wrapping machine. Thanks to its modular design, the BLM can also process different product sizes, carton dimensions and product configurations at a range of different speeds. A single machine can handle a wide range of product configurations inside the cartons, be it single-row, multi-row, multi-layer, and even upright pack formations.

At iba 2023 (October 22–26) in Munich, Theegarten-Pactec will be present at the joint booth of its longstanding partner Winkler and Dünnebier Süßwarenmaschinen GmbH, a manufacturer of confectionery machines. Both companies have been working together for decades and have completed a large number of joint projects. As system suppliers, Theegarten-Pactec and Winkler and Dünnebier construct complete solutions for snack and confectionery producers upon request, from the manufacturing of the product to primary and secondary packaging.