Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy has released the Slime Licker Chocolate Bar, in two flavors.

The Slime Licker Chocolate Bar fuses creamy milk chocolate with the tangy sour liquid gel of Slime Lickers for a unique treat. Slime Licker Chocolate Bars are available in the same two flavors as Slime Lickers: Strawberry and Blue Razz.

Each display comes with 24 chocolate bars of one single flavor. Filled with sour gel, the Slime Licker Chocolate Bars reportedly bring a new experience to chocolate confection. The bars' suggested retail price is $3.49.