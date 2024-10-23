Slime Licker has launched two sour sensory products: Slime Licker Spray and Slime Licker Double Play.

The Slime Licker Spray delivers Slime Licker's liquid candy in a new format. The .95-fl. oz. Spray is priced at $2.49.

The brand is also releasing its Slime Licker Double Play, a two-sized candy ooze for consumers who like sour candy. Patrons of the brand can now have two flavors at once: Strawberry and Blue Razz.

The Slime Licker Double Play comes off the back of the successful Slime Licker, which reportedly went viral on TikTok and led to increased demand across the country. This two-sided sour creation provides consumers with the same flavors they love in a new ooze consistency.

The 1.4-oz Slime Licker Double Play is priced in line with the original Slime Licker, at $2.49.

