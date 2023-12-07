Wild West has launched a line of sweetened-only-with-organic-fruit chocolate on its new website, wildwestchocolate.com.

Wild West is adding to the better-for-you confection category by combining nature's flavors into a recipe of pure cacao and naturally sweet, whole, crushed fruit—no sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners, syrups, or sugar substitutes are used. The result of its proprietary method is a no-added-sugar, premium line of organic chocolate.

Wild West is the brainchild of BJ Howard, whose love of Western waters inspired her to use her work to support the preservation of Wild & Scenic Rivers. Partnering with a master chocolatier (a peer from her co-CEO role at Made in Nature), BJ brought to life a line of organic chocolate in unique flavors and formats with a reverence for the people, places, and wildlife of the West.

“Wild West is about going back to the basics in life of good living and simple eating. Its spirit is inspired by the past, as the West has long been viewed as a symbol of freedom, adventure, and pristine, natural resources. Wild West is about restoring our connection with the earth, and the people and animals coexisting within it. It's getting back to a time when water ran clean and wild and everything we ate was as clean and pure as the water it came from," says Howard.

A key element of the Wild West mission, to return chocolate to its raw and rustic roots, is the partnership with the River Management Society—donating a portion of sales from every bar and bag to RMS’ work protecting and preserving North America's Wild & Scenic Rivers. Because clean water is essential in the clean, plant-based ingredients found in Wild West chocolate, the team believes it is their duty to advocate for and protect this essential natural resource.

The Wild West website launches with six flavors of artisan chocolate bars, and three flavors of Bear Claws, in advance of retail launches Q1 of 2024.

Chocolate Bars include:

Dark Horse: 70% cacao dark chocolate

Most Wanted: 70% cacao dark chocolate with almond and sea salt

Cowboy Coffee: 70% Cacao dark chocolate with ground espresso

Grizzly: 50% cacao oatmilk chocolate with raspberry & hazelnut

Snowcapped: 50% cacao oatmilk chocolate with coconut

Prairie Oat: 50% cacao oatmilk chocolate with toasted oats

Bear Claws include:

Dark chocolate nut clusters with almond and sea salt

Oat milk chocolate fruit and nut clusters with huckleberry and cashew

Oat milk chocolate fruit and nut clusters with raspberry and hazelnut

Wild West products are USDA Organic, non-GMO verified, certified vegan, certified gluten-free, and kosher, and are in the process of becoming regenerative organic certified.