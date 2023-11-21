Golden West Food Group has debuted its newest creation, Hershey's Frozen Fruit, in a licensing partnership with The Hershey Company. The new line of products combines real fruit with chocolate. Shoppers can find all four varieties—Reese's Frozen Fruit Banana Slices, Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Frozen Fruit Strawberries, Hershey's White Creme & Milk Chocolate Frozen Fruit Blueberries, and Hershey's White Creme & Milk Chocolate Frozen Fruit Raspberries—exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide.

Hershey's Frozen Fruit lineup includes:

Reese's Frozen Fruit Banana Slices – smooth chocolate meets the classic taste of Reese's creamy peanut butter to coat frozen bananas.

Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Frozen Fruit Strawberries – strawberry slices are dipped in one layer of Hershey's white creme, then coated in chocolate cookie bits.

Hershey's White Creme & Milk Chocolate Frozen Fruit Blueberries – frozen blueberries are enrobed in white creme, then followed by milk chocolate, creating a double dipped bite-sized confection.

Hershey's White Creme & Milk Chocolate Frozen Fruit Raspberries – raspberries, first draped in white creme, then in milk chocolate to create a fusion of creamy sweetness and tart fruitiness.

“At Hershey, we’re committed to creating moments of goodness,” says Ernie Savo, President, The Hershey Licensing Company. “We are doing just that with the launch of our new Hershey's Frozen Fruit line and look forward to sharing the joy of this delightful treat with consumers across the country.”

Hershey's Frozen Fruit was created via a licensed agreement with Golden West Food Group, a manufacturer of premium licensed foods for household brands like Jack Daniel’s BBQ, Tillamook, Netflix, and celebrities like Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri. Golden West Food Group is a one-stop-shop for food logistics including manufacturing, sales, and marketing, helping brands expand their portfolios into retailer food aisles.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.