Haribo has released a new festive gummy mix for the season, Sweet & Sour Reindeer, in stores now nationwide.

Fan-favorites including Holiday Edition Goldbears and Candy Cane Gummies will also be returning to stores to help fans sweeten up their holiday festivities.

"There is nothing better than the holiday season and celebrating with playful new treats. We know consumers love variety, and the mix of sweet and sour gummies in one bag, so we wanted to excite them by taking their holiday snacking to a whole new level of flavor and fun," said Hannah Curlee, senior associate brand manager, Haribo of America, Inc. "Whether enjoyed with family and friends straight from the bag, given as stocking stuffers or in goodie bags, or used to garnish your holiday spread, Sweet & Sour Reindeer will bring childlike happiness to the season."

Seasonal confectionery sales make up about 17% of the confectionery category, equating to $5.8 billion, and 90% of consumers like to see festive flavors, shapes, and colors inspired by the holidays.

Sweet & Sour Reindeer is Haribo's first-ever holiday product that includes a sour twist, a nod to a favorite among consumers. The jolly mix includes six flavors: sour lemon, sour strawberry, sour orange, sweet apple, sweet cherry, and sweet blueberry.

"Haribo gummies have become a cherished part of holiday traditions, spreading joy and the festive spirit to consumers of all ages," said Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing, Haribo of America, Inc. "We know how important the holidays are to families around the world, and we want to help them celebrate through sharing the childlike happiness we get from simple treats in life's everyday moments."

