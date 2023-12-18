Luker Chocolate announced that it has been named a finalist in Sustainability, Climate and Environment, Community Engagement, Special Projects category in The 3rd Annual Anthem Awards. It was selected for its sustainability initiative, The Chocolate Dream, which is designed to enhance well-being, preserve the environment, and uplift incomes. This initiative is not only committed to safeguarding children, but also empowering women and inspiring the youth of Colombia.

Being named a finalist for the Anthem Award not only exemplifies Luker's enduring dedication to community relations but also underscores the chocolate brand's ongoing success as a pioneer in the industry, steadily gaining momentum in the United States and reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable food systems.

The 3rd Annual Anthem Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Finalists can be celebrated online from December 5 to December 21 at celebrate.anthemawards.com. The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 3rd Annual competition received over 2,000 entries from more than 30 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue is allocated to its grant program, The Anthem Fund.

Related: Luker Chocolate celebrates completion of The Cacao Effect after five years of empowering over 1,000 families