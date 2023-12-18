Garden of Life, maker of supplements made from clean, traceable, non-GMO ingredients, introduced an all-new Herbals collection. The collection includes six innovative products developed to deliver targeted herbal solutions.

Garden of Life Herbals are rooted in nature and curated by science, providing consumers clinically studied ingredients and targeted, effective formulas that seamlessly fit into any daily regimen.

"Convenience meets effectiveness with our new Herbals line," said Mandy McCarthy, general manager of Garden of Life. "Easy to take and easy to love, our new formulas were expertly crafted to address everyday needs. Third-party certifications ensure that our ingredients are clean, traceable and of the highest quality, so you can feel good about empowering your extraordinary health."

Each product has primary lead ingredients with robust clinical support, supported by a cast of additional beneficial elements for each specific formulation. These products deliver whole-food formulas for blood sugar support, stress relief, brain health, heart health, eye health, and menopause and hair growth. The new collection has a variety of delivery formats, including: soft gels, capsules, and gummies.

The Garden of Life Herbals collection includes:

Liposomal Berberine: Through a comprehensive blood glucose support formula, these capsules support healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels already in the normal range, reduce carbohydrate cravings, and support glucose metabolism.

The Garden of Life Herbal Stress Relief Gummies support mood, stress and digestive health, all with less than one gram of sugar per two-gummy serving.

Brain Health Capsules: Designed for holistic brain health, the formula supports memory, focus, attention span and concentration, as well as healthy inflammatory functions.

Heart Health Capsules: A robust herbal formula, Garden of Life's Herbal Heart Health capsules support healthy cholesterol levels already in the normal range, as well as circulatory and blood pressure health.

Menopause + Hair Growth Softgels: Formulated for complete support through the pre-, peri-, and post-menopausal phases, these soft gels are proven to relieve hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, as well as support hair health and growth.

Eye Health Softgels: This berry-flavored, easy-to-swallow soft gel includes multiple ingredients for macular, retinal, and photoreceptor support.

The Herbals collection is available for purchase now online and at major retailers nationwide.