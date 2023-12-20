Elderosa Elderberry Ranch announced the launch of its first batch of All Natural Elderberry Gourmet Gummies. The gourmet elderberry gummies are made from fresh, sustainable, wild-picked California elderberries. The most concentrated form of elderberries, these fresh elderberries are then cold-pressed to deliver pure juice. These gummies pack 3000 mg of wild elderberry juice syrup into each serving.

Elderosa's elderberries are sustainably wild-picked from native trees, and it picks its berries at the peak of summer sweetness. The raw elderberries are squeezed into juice and combined with elderflower honey, and fresh lemon juice to create a concentrated syrup. The gummies are handmade in small batches with these three simple ingredients to ensure the purest form of elderberry.

Elderberry syrup is a popular immune supplement for adults and children. Numerous studies about the health benefits of dark berry juice, anthocyanins, antioxidants, and mirco-nutrients reportedly show excellent immune properties. Fresh pressed elderberry juice is a natural source and wild picked berries provide a highly concentrated source of this rare fruit juice.

Elderosa Ranch is family owned and operated on historic Route 66 and the San Andreas fault in Sunny Southern California. Elderosa Ranch is an elderberry tree preserve where wild elderberries have grown in the Cajon Pass atop the notorious fault line for centuries. The ranch intends to maintain its commitment to environmentally friendly business practices and resource conservation and the California conservation movement.