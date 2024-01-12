Just Born has announced that Meenakshi Trehan will join the company as chief growth officer. In her role, Meenakshi will oversee the sales and marketing teams.

“As we move into our second century in business, we are reinvesting across our portfolio of brands. Meenakshi brings decades of CPG experience, an innovation mindset, and people-first leadership to our team. She has the skillset to enhance our brands, create value for our customers, and bring joy to our consumers. We are thrilled to welcome her to Just Born,” said Chip Jett, co-CEO of Just Born.

Trehan was most recently vice president of marketing and innovation at Organic Valley, where she led marketing efforts, strategy development and implementation, and P&L for the branded business. She began her CPG career at Campbell Soup Company, holding multiple roles in the soup, sauce, beverage, and meal portfolio business. Both roles focused on strong product innovation, brand building, and collaborating with sales teams to spearhead strategic growth.

Meenakshi earned her M.B.A. in Marketing from the Wallace E. Carroll School of Management, Boston College and her B.A. degree from Ethiraj College for Women.