PeaTos has announced that it has appointed snack food industry veteran Dave Johnson to the newly created role of chief growth officer (CGO). Johnson brings over two decades of experience to the job, including 19 years at PEPSICO’s Frito-Lay business unit.

“Dave will join the executive team to help drive topline growth at PeaTos focusing on retail sales and foodservice,” said Nick Desai, CEO of PeaTos. “Dave comes with a wealth of experience and contacts that will be instrumental in our efforts as we continue to grow.”

PeaTos continues its fight to revolutionize America’s favorite chips by adding more nutritional value and replacing the artificial colors and flavors with more natural ingredients. PeaTos is not just a healthy alternative, but is as tasty as other traditional snacks.

“I’m honored and excited to be joining such a great team,” explained Johnson. “It will be my pleasure to help ensure that all consumers have a choice of PeaTos while shopping their favorite retailers.” Prior to Snack It Forward, Johnson held the position of CEO at beeline North America—the largest scan-based trading solution for fashion accessories. During his tenure at beeline, Johnson accelerated revenue by over 30% while delivering profitability for the first time. Before beeline, Johnson enjoyed the GM role at Sensible Portions, now better known as Hain Celestial, where he focused on commercialization and expansion. Other experiences include CROSSMARK, where Johnson represented multiple clients, followed by a promotion to the global Head of Business Development.

Johnson started his career at Frito-Lay as a sales representative. His nearly 20 years of results include leadership of the convenience channel for the company along with operations responsibility for the flagship market Dallas / Fort Worth. He spent the last four years of his Frito-Lay tenure building out the Warehouse Direct team inclusive of Stacy’s Pita Chips and highly valued broker partner relationships.

