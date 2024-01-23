Chocolate Storybook, a Des Moines-based confectionery company, showcased its new Ranch Cotton Candy flavor at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV. Attendees are invited to visit Chocolate Storybook at booth #1138 to learn more.

Chocolate Storybook sells 40+ unique flavors of gourmet cotton candy nationwide. The family-owned company is thrilled to debut this all-natural flavor that has a cool, tangy taste with a sweet and savory finish.

"Since launching in December of 2023, Ranch has impressed us with massive sales," said Meg Shearer, owner of Chocolate Storybook. "We attribute the success to ranch's unique cult following that goes beyond the Midwest."

Chocolate Storybook's novelty flavor Pickle Cotton Candy gained viral media exposure on platforms like TikTok and became its #1 selling retail flavor. Shearer predicts Ranch to be the next best thing.

“There is a trend where consumers want to explore new and different flavor combinations to enhance their snacking experience," said Shearer, "We listen to our customer base and get feedback about what experiences they want and try to match flavors that will intrigue them."

Chocolate Storybook uses the finest ingredients spun fresh in small batches. It has twenty-three flavors that contain no artificial colors or flavors.

In addition, the brand acquired the Hello Kitty & Friends license in 2023, and launched a successful product line of eight everyday and seasonal cotton candy flavors in 2023 and plans to continue the expansion in 2024.

"We're thrilled with the runaway success of Hello Kitty this past year," said Shearer. "The tubs outperformed our massive everyday flavor line and became instant top 15 sellers." The line includes three everyday flavors, three holiday flavors, one Valentine's Day flavor, and one Easter flavor.

Shearer attributes the success to Hello Kitty's multi-generational appeal among fans around the world. Building on this momentum, Chocolate Storybook plans to launch new Hello Kitty seasonal and everyday flavors in 2024. The new product launch also coincides with the celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary in 2024, to which Shearer anticipates further increases in sales.

The Hello Kitty & Friends product line is sold in their standard sized tub in department stores and retail shops nationwide, as well as on Chocolate Storybook's ecommerce platforms including their website, Amazon, Walmart, and Faire.

For more information about Chocolate Storybook and its products, visit mygourmetcottoncandy.com or follow it on Facebook (@mygourmetcottoncandy) and Instagram (@mygourmetcottoncandy).