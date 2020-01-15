Matthews Marking Systems to showcase new product line at WestPack 2020

Company: Matthews Marking Systems

Website: matthewsmarking.com

Equipment Snapshot: Matthews Marking Systems, a global supplier of marking and coding systems, will be showcasing multiple methods of package printing at the WestPack 2020 trade show. Matthews’ industry experts will be hosting live demonstrations to display the diversity and versatility of Matthews Marking Systems products.

Highlighted solutions include:

MPERIA A-Series

The latest addition to the Matthews’ portfolio is a new compact print and apply product line, the MPERIA A-Series. The A-Series provides consistent and precise label placement with configurations for virtually any application. Once applied, the system automatically validates code readability to ensure quality. The A-Series is designed with safety in mind, with minimal moving parts, intelligent controls, and safety sensors to eliminate risk to the operator.

VIAjet L-Series Thermal Inkjet Printer

With a variety of ink types and colors available, the VIAjet L-Series is a clean, fast, and cost-effective technology for marking and coding variable data in both primary and secondary packaging. Leveraging the same cartridge technology found in desktop printers, the L-Series provides high native print resolution (600 x 600 dots per inch) at speeds up to 1,200 feet per minute (366 meters per minute)—nearly twice as fast as competitive TIJ systems. Printheads are available in 0.5-, 1- or 2- inch (12.7-, 25.4-, or 50.8-millimeter) print heights.

VIAjet T-Series High-Resolution Piezo Inkjet Printer

The VIAjet T-Series provides a cost-effective alternative to adhesive labels and pre-printed corrugated cartons used in secondary packaging. T-Series printheads create high-resolution barcodes and images as tall as 4 inches (25.4 millimeters). Grouping multiple print heads together enables the marking of larger images, logos and multiple lines of text. Ideal for the fast-moving consumer goods industry, the T-Series comes in two printhead models: The T100 for side/vertical printing and the T100S for down/right-angle printing.

MPERIA Universal Automation Controller

The universal marking and coding automation platform MPERIA manages and controls multiple technologies from a single interface. The software allows message management and creation for multiple printers across one or several production lines. Remote control functionality alleviates operator error and efficiently coordinates multiple printers simultaneously.

For more information, please stop by the Matthews Marking Systems booth #4964 at WestPack 2020 in Anaheim, CA or contact Matthews at 1-800-775-7775, info@matw.com or visit matthewsmarking.com.