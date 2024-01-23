Red Vines asks: Why not add a little spice to the "tried and true" flavors of Valentine's Day?

Red Vines has debuted its newest flavor, Cinnamon Twist, in honor of the holiday. Consumers can get cozy with their Valentine while the smell of cinnamon dances in the air.

American Licorice Company's Red Vines brand was established in the 1950's, and has since become an essential part of celebrating life’s sweetest moments, says the brand. Flavors include Original Red, Black, Grape, Strawberry Sugar Free, Black Licorice Sugar Free, and more, and are available as Twists, Bites, and Ropes. The licorice is sold in five-ounce trays, 5-oz./8-oz./16-oz. bags, and 3.5-lb. jars. All of its licorice is low-fat, low-sodium, and Kosher certified, with suggested retail prices of $1.49–$12.99.