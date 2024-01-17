Insomnia Cookies has launched a number of red velvet cookies and other treats to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday.

The products include a combination of new and returning treats and packages. The lineup includes the returning Red Velvet Classic cookie, Red Velvet Heart Cake, a Valentine’s Day Cookie Pizza, and a Hot Date Pack.

According to the company, the products are suitable for consumers cozying up for a date night in with that special someone, toasting to their Galentines, or “just trying to catch cookies, not feelings.” These Valentine’s Day items include: