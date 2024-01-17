Insomnia Cookies has launched a number of red velvet cookies and other treats to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday.
The products include a combination of new and returning treats and packages. The lineup includes the returning Red Velvet Classic cookie, Red Velvet Heart Cake, a Valentine’s Day Cookie Pizza, and a Hot Date Pack.
According to the company, the products are suitable for consumers cozying up for a date night in with that special someone, toasting to their Galentines, or “just trying to catch cookies, not feelings.” These Valentine’s Day items include:
- Red Velvet Classic: red velvet dough, with cream cheese icing chunks
- Red Velvet Classic Mini: a sized-down version of the classic
- Red Velvet Lil’ Dipper: a dozen Red Velvet Minis packaged with a side of cream cheese icing
- Vegan Red Velvet Cookies ‘N Cream Classic: a plant-based red velvet cookie, featuring sandwich cookie bits, and mini vanilla and chocolate chips
- Red Velvet Heart Cake: a heart-shaped red velvet cookie cake, topped with cream cheese icing
- Valentine’s Day Cookie Pizza: a Classic cookie crust, Classic cookie topping baked into the crust base, choice of icing, a drizzle, and an additional candy topping, cut into eight slices
- Sweetheart Pack: a Heart Cookie Cake and a side of ice cream
- Hot Date Pack: a 6-inch Classic Cake with choice of Valentine's Day center and box sleeve, served with a 12-pack