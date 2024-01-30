To kick off the Easter season, the Peeps brand, the marshmallow candy brand synonymous with the spring season, is offering fans an experience of a lifetime. Peeps has teamed up with Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton, just a bunny’s hop away from the one and only Peeps headquarters, to unveil a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive stay for fans of all ages: the Peeps Sweet Suite. The Peeps Sweet Suite will transport fans to an Easter wonderland filled with playful Peeps decorations, whimsical furnishings, and a taste of the Peeps 2024 flavor lineup.

In addition to the stay, guests will be offered a truly "V.I.PEEP" experience at the Peeps Headquarters in Bethlehem, PA, including the opportunity to taste freshly hatched Peeps Marshmallow and snag Instagrammable photo opps, including the possibility of seeing the Peepsmobile or Peeps Chick mascot.

The Peeps Sweet Suite is reportedly the perfect getaway for families, couples, and fans of all ages looking to add a little extra sweetness to their springtime celebrations. Reservations for the Peeps Sweet Suite are now available to book starting at $159, with a limited number of stays running from March 18 through March 29 at Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton. Fans can visit the Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton site to book one- or two-night stays today.

“The Peeps Brand has been a part of our fans’ Easter celebrations for more than seven decades, and we are thrilled to partner with Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton to offer an unforgettable experience to make this Easter unlike any other,” said Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps. “The Peeps Sweet Suite and V.I.PEEP experience were designed to give our loyal fans a closer look into the magical world of Peeps, where every detail is a nod to the fun and nostalgia of our iconic marshmallow candies. We know our fans will love the Peeps Sweet Suite as much as we do!”

The Peeps Sweet Suite features custom-made Peeps décor and a complimentary array of classic fan-favorite Peeps Marshmallow candies, including all of the new flavors from the 2024 Marshmallow lineup. For each stay, guests will be able to take home a selection of Peeps branded merchandise including Peeps plushies, slippers, bathrobes, and more to enjoy with their loved ones throughout the Easter season.

“When we were approached to partner with the Peeps Brand to bring the Sweet Suite to life, it was an absolute no brainer!” said Bryan Reichelt, general manager, Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton. “The Peeps Sweet Suite isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a charming destination that captures the joy of the season, aligning perfectly with our signature hospitality and mission to make every guest’s visit extraordinary.”

There are plenty of family-friendly activities just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the Peeps Sweet Suite. Peeps-lovers can head to The Farm & Table nearby to enjoy limited-edition Peeps pancakes and latte creations. Along with checking out local restaurants and hotspots in downtown Easton and Bethlehem, guests can enjoy creative, family-friendly activities at the Crayola Experience, explore the National Canal Museum, take a scenic stroll along the Delaware River and even visit the historic Sigal Museum. Whether it's arts, history, or outdoor adventures, Easton offers a variety of experiences for everyone in the family.

Consumers can visit the Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton site to be one of the first to stay in the Peeps Sweet Suite. For additional recipes and fun craft ideas for the Easter season, visit peepsbrand.com

