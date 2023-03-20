The International Chocolate Salon (ICS) has revealed the 2023 award winners for the title Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America.

The International Chocolate Salon Awards for the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America are based on the combined total number of Gold and Silver Awards and plus 4.5/4.0/3.5 star ratings received by each entrant in the previous year's TasteTV Chocolate Salons in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Sacramento, and Fall (SF), as well as in the standalone International Chocolate Salon Award Competitions for Best Caramels, Best Toffees, Top Chocolate Bars, Truffles, White Chocolate, Best Hot Cocoa and Drinking Chocolate, Vegan Chocolates, Spicy Chocolates, Sugar Free, Best Valentine's Chocolates, and others.

This year’s six Star Grand Masters are:

Delysia Chocolatier

Michael's Chocolates

Codinha Chocolate

Panache Chocolatier

CocoTutti Chocolates

Amano Artisan Chocolate

Five Star Master Chocolatiers:

Socola Chocolatier

Kokak Chocolates

Sana

The Good Chocolate

Grupo Cima Dorada SRL ChocoPunto

Sonoma Chocolatiers

Zazubean Organic Chocolates

Albert's Petite Sweets

Aldi Exclusive

Formosa Chocolates

LetterPress Chocolate

Moco

ICS leadership says: "The International Chocolate Salon was the first North America-based organization to produce international chocolate awards & widespread live tasting events honoring artisan chocolatiers and confectioners."

"We recognize that these awards & events are very important for many makers, fans, and admirers, and we strive to continue to support the community and the creators as we have since 2007. This is a time of change for everyone, try to stay safe, healthy, positive, and of course, sane. Lead by example, and others will follow."