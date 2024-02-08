Evolved Chocolate recently introduced Strawberry & Cream Dark Chocolate Cups, a premium treat crafted with carefully selected organic ingredients.

The cups boast a rich blend of flavors, including organic coconut, cacao, coconut sugar, cacao butter, strawberry, and vanilla bean. The sweet and tangy strawberry cream filling, containing 72% cocoa, contains only 4g of sugar per cup.

Encased in a 72% cacao dark chocolate shell, the cups are plant-based, suitable for paleo diets, free from dairy and soy, and USDA Certified Organic and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Purchase options include two boxes (14 cups) for $20 or six boxes (42 cups) for $57.

